Now that TELUS Corporation’s volume has hit 1.75 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

December 19, 2022, TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) trading session started at the price of $19.79, that was -0.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.85 and dropped to $19.44 before settling in for the closing price of $19.73. A 52-week range for TU has been $18.85 – $27.50.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 5.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.70%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 90800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.09, operating margin of +18.09, and the pretax margin is +13.53.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TELUS Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of TELUS Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.19%.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 12.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.43% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TELUS Corporation (TU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 400.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TELUS Corporation (TU)

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) saw its 5-day average volume 2.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, TELUS Corporation’s (TU) raw stochastic average was set at 14.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.78 in the near term. At $20.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.96.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Key Stats

There are 1,387,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.16 billion. As of now, sales total 13,435 M while income totals 1,321 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,555 M while its last quarter net income were 393,830 K.