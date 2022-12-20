Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is -15.33% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) on December 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $50.42, plunging -6.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.42 and dropped to $46.43 before settling in for the closing price of $50.17. Within the past 52 weeks, OLLI’s price has moved between $37.67 and $72.27.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 14.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.10%. With a float of $58.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.51 million.

In an organization with 4700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.76, operating margin of +12.22, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Latest Financial update

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +8.98 while generating a return on equity of 12.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 20.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.21.

During the past 100 days, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.59. However, in the short run, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.31. Second resistance stands at $51.86. The third major resistance level sits at $53.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.88. The third support level lies at $41.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.94 billion based on 62,239K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,753 M and income totals 157,460 K. The company made 418,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.

