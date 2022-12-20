OmniAb Inc (OABI) posted a -14.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) stock priced at $3.50, down -7.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.58 and dropped to $3.21 before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. OABI’s price has ranged from $1.91 to $10.50 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

With a float of $76.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.53 million.

The firm has a total of 74 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

OmniAb Inc (OABI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of OmniAb Inc is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 564,765. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $3.77, taking the stock ownership to the 1,838,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director bought 22,250 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $83,526. This insider now owns 77,476 shares in total.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OmniAb Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OmniAb Inc (OABI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [OmniAb Inc, OABI], we can find that recorded value of 2.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, OmniAb Inc’s (OABI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 182.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.71. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.74.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 316.48 million, the company has a total of 114,821K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 34,748 K while annual income is -520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,470 K.