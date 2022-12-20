Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) average volume reaches $1.68M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) stock priced at $3.84, down -3.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8972 and dropped to $3.72 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. PBI’s price has ranged from $2.30 to $6.91 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.80%. With a float of $161.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.54, operating margin of +4.23, and the pretax margin is -0.20.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 54,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 45,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $86,918. This insider now owns 101,930 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.10 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -45.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pitney Bowes Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Looking closely at Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 65.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.84. However, in the short run, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.84. Second resistance stands at $3.96. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.49.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 674.31 million, the company has a total of 174,004K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,674 M while annual income is -1,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 830,910 K while its latest quarter income was 5,490 K.