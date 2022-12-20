Recent developments with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.72 cents.

December 19, 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) trading session started at the price of $40.23, that was -3.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.46 and dropped to $38.49 before settling in for the closing price of $40.21. A 52-week range for AQUA has been $30.44 – $48.49.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.30%. With a float of $120.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.64 million.

In an organization with 4500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 3,950,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 87,641 shares at a rate of $45.08, taking the stock ownership to the 23,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director sold 37,359 for $45.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,681,402. This insider now owns 23,765 shares in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 96.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) raw stochastic average was set at 52.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.44. However, in the short run, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.98. Second resistance stands at $41.20. The third major resistance level sits at $41.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.26. The third support level lies at $36.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Key Stats

There are 121,812K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.88 billion. As of now, sales total 1,737 M while income totals 72,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 504,750 K while its last quarter net income were 41,320 K.