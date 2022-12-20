Recent developments with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.27 cents.

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) stock priced at $1.45, down -6.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.52 and dropped to $1.36 before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. NRBO’s price has ranged from $1.13 to $63.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.90%. With a float of $6.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.50 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$4.8 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.64 and is forecasted to reach -11.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 294.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.7251, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.8983. However, in the short run, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4667. Second resistance stands at $1.5733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2533. The third support level lies at $1.1467 if the price breaches the second support level.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.19 million, the company has a total of 6,503K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -15,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,110 K.