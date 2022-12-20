Search
Recent developments with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $45.43, down -8.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.67 and dropped to $41.56 before settling in for the closing price of $45.63. Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has traded in a range of $33.36-$88.22.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 383.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -118.40%. With a float of $66.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.05 million.

In an organization with 1119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.68, operating margin of -108.63, and the pretax margin is -128.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 65,421. In this transaction CFO & Executive Vice President of this company sold 1,629 shares at a rate of $40.16, taking the stock ownership to the 66,695 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s CFO & Executive Vice President sold 3,484 for $38.22, making the entire transaction worth $133,158. This insider now owns 68,324 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.75) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -43.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.74, a number that is poised to hit -2.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 36.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.60. However, in the short run, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.39. Second resistance stands at $47.09. The third major resistance level sits at $48.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.87. The third support level lies at $36.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.92 billion has total of 70,106K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 351,410 K in contrast with the sum of -454,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 90,700 K and last quarter income was -245,110 K.

