Recent developments with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $45.43, down -8.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.67 and dropped to $41.56 before settling in for the closing price of $45.63. Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has traded in a range of $33.36-$88.22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 383.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -118.40%. With a float of $66.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.05 million.

In an organization with 1119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.68, operating margin of -108.63, and the pretax margin is -128.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 65,421. In this transaction CFO & Executive Vice President of this company sold 1,629 shares at a rate of $40.16, taking the stock ownership to the 66,695 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s CFO & Executive Vice President sold 3,484 for $38.22, making the entire transaction worth $133,158. This insider now owns 68,324 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.75) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -43.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.74, a number that is poised to hit -2.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 36.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.60. However, in the short run, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.39. Second resistance stands at $47.09. The third major resistance level sits at $48.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.87. The third support level lies at $36.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.92 billion has total of 70,106K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 351,410 K in contrast with the sum of -454,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 90,700 K and last quarter income was -245,110 K.