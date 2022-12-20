Search
Sana Meer
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) average volume reaches $1.84M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock priced at $19.42, down -5.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.45 and dropped to $18.29 before settling in for the closing price of $19.54. SBLK’s price has ranged from $16.85 to $33.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 45.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.30%. With a float of $93.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.66, operating margin of +51.49, and the pretax margin is +47.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +47.68 while generating a return on equity of 37.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Looking closely at Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.86 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) raw stochastic average was set at 15.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.39. However, in the short run, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.23. Second resistance stands at $19.92. The third major resistance level sits at $20.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.91.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.00 billion, the company has a total of 102,295K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,427 M while annual income is 680,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 364,140 K while its latest quarter income was 109,690 K.

