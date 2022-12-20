Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) plunged -8.57 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $2.10, down -8.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.125 and dropped to $1.92 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. Over the past 52 weeks, SUNW has traded in a range of $1.23-$5.11.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.70%. With a float of $34.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 495 employees.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunworks Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 1,810. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 141,358 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $19,000. This insider now owns 230,000 shares in total.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunworks Inc.’s (SUNW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Sunworks Inc.’s (SUNW) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.06 in the near term. At $2.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.65.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 69.22 million has total of 35,188K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 101,150 K in contrast with the sum of -26,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,710 K and last quarter income was -5,390 K.