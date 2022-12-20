Telefonica S.A. (TEF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.75%

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $3.44. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.4575 and dropped to $3.39 before settling in for the closing price of $3.41. Over the past 52 weeks, TEF has traded in a range of $3.10-$5.23.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 522.00%. With a float of $5.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.73 billion.

In an organization with 101962 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.85, operating margin of +10.17, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telefonica S.A. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +20.07 while generating a return on equity of 85.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 522.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03 and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.28 million. That was better than the volume of 1.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) raw stochastic average was set at 22.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.29. However, in the short run, Telefonica S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.45. Second resistance stands at $3.49. The third major resistance level sits at $3.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. The third support level lies at $3.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.41 billion has total of 5,775,238K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,469 M in contrast with the sum of 9,627 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,417 M and last quarter income was 463,310 K.