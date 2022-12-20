The Lion Electric Company (LEV) last year’s performance of -80.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

December 19, 2022, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) trading session started at the price of $2.03, that was -8.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.04 and dropped to $1.84 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. A 52-week range for LEV has been $1.90 – $10.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.30%. With a float of $96.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1350 employees.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Lion Electric Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 50.24%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Looking closely at The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV), its last 5-days average volume was 3.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.74. However, in the short run, The Lion Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.97. Second resistance stands at $2.11. The third major resistance level sits at $2.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.57.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are 194,712K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 356.59 million. As of now, sales total 57,710 K while income totals -43,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,980 K while its last quarter net income were -17,200 K.