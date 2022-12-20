Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) plunged -9.37 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On December 19, 2022, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) opened at $0.3205, lower -9.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3208 and dropped to $0.289 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for TNXP have ranged from $0.30 to $14.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.60% at the time writing. With a float of $57.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.44) by $0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.62, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

The latest stats from [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.89 million was superior to 4.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4346, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3556. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3115. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3321. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2797, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2685. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2479.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are currently 57,536K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -92,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -28,980 K.