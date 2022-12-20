Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) with a beta value of 1.66 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On December 19, 2022, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) opened at $20.35, lower -3.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.35 and dropped to $19.71 before settling in for the closing price of $20.47. Price fluctuations for MODG have ranged from $16.80 to $28.29 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 29.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 235.10% at the time writing. With a float of $152.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.65, operating margin of +6.78, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 216,422. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $21.64, taking the stock ownership to the 56,705 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $21.59, making the entire transaction worth $215,900. This insider now owns 674,102 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Looking closely at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 35.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.37. However, in the short run, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.23. Second resistance stands at $20.61. The third major resistance level sits at $20.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.95.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

There are currently 184,848K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,133 M according to its annual income of 321,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 988,500 K and its income totaled 38,500 K.