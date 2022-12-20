Transocean Ltd. (RIG) 20 Days SMA touches 3.22%: The odds favor the bear

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) on December 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.34, plunging -2.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.38 and dropped to $4.15 before settling in for the closing price of $4.28. Within the past 52 weeks, RIG’s price has moved between $2.32 and $5.56.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.80%. With a float of $669.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $714.00 million.

The firm has a total of 5530 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 203,450. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.07, taking the stock ownership to the 111,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director bought 12,300 for $3.21, making the entire transaction worth $39,483. This insider now owns 49,200 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Transocean Ltd., RIG], we can find that recorded value of 21.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 21.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 81.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.46. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.86.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.98 billion based on 721,888K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,556 M and income totals -592,000 K. The company made 691,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.