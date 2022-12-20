UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

December 19, 2022, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) trading session started at the price of $4.24, that was -4.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.24 and dropped to $4.055 before settling in for the closing price of $4.27. A 52-week range for UWMC has been $2.84 – $6.60.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -98.00%. With a float of $88.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.59 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.90, operating margin of +69.79, and the pretax margin is +44.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UWM Holdings Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 9,988. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,439 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 5,316 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s EVP, Chief Strategy Officer bought 277,778 for $3.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,010,056. This insider now owns 280,658 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +2.77 while generating a return on equity of 35.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

The latest stats from [UWM Holdings Corporation, UWMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was inferior to 1.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.31. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.82.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

There are 92,576K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.48 billion. As of now, sales total 2,970 M while income totals 98,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 684,170 K while its last quarter net income were 11,700 K.