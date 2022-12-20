Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) kicked off at the price of $0.64: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) on December 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.7447, plunging -1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7455 and dropped to $0.631 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Within the past 52 weeks, BBIG’s price has moved between $0.51 and $3.73.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.40% over the last five years. With a float of $187.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.59 million.

The firm has a total of 45 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG], we can find that recorded value of 11.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 22.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 9.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7871, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6057. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7136. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7868. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8281. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5991, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5578. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4846.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 128.67 million based on 233,141K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,790 K and income totals -713,170 K. The company made 11,535 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -372,948 K in sales during its previous quarter.