Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.50% last month.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $4.16, down -7.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.17 and dropped to $3.89 before settling in for the closing price of $4.21. Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has traded in a range of $3.86-$10.49.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 44.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.80%. With a float of $59.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106 employees.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 26,850. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,565 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 43,788 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director bought 7,500 for $4.15, making the entire transaction worth $31,125. This insider now owns 177,538 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.09 in the near term. At $4.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.71. The third support level lies at $3.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 240.35 million has total of 63,740K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,160 K in contrast with the sum of -40,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,430 K and last quarter income was -9,480 K.