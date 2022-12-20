Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) soared 1.16 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On December 19, 2022, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) opened at $34.38, higher 1.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.73 and dropped to $33.96 before settling in for the closing price of $33.64. Price fluctuations for WMG have ranged from $21.57 to $44.64 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 10.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.90% at the time writing. With a float of $114.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.82 million.

In an organization with 6200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.24, operating margin of +12.57, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 510,450. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $34.03, taking the stock ownership to the 399,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $32.32, making the entire transaction worth $646,400. This insider now owns 414,341 shares in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 594.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.51% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was better than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 94.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.22. However, in the short run, Warner Music Group Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.52. Second resistance stands at $35.01. The third major resistance level sits at $35.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.98.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

There are currently 514,854K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,919 M according to its annual income of 551,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,497 M and its income totaled 148,000 K.