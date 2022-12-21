-10.40% percent quarterly performance for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) on December 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.99, soaring 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.14 and dropped to $12.765 before settling in for the closing price of $13.04. Within the past 52 weeks, DX’s price has moved between $10.60 and $17.17.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -59.90%. With a float of $45.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.35 million.

The firm has a total of 19 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +161.68, and the pretax margin is +153.19.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 29,025. In this transaction CEO and Co-CIO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $11.61, taking the stock ownership to the 402,634 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s CEO and Co-CIO bought 12,000 for $10.92, making the entire transaction worth $130,998. This insider now owns 400,134 shares in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +153.19 while generating a return on equity of 14.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.88% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dynex Capital Inc., DX], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 38.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.37. The third major resistance level sits at $13.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.48.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 618.37 million based on 46,350K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60,050 K and income totals 102,260 K. The company made 20,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -46,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.