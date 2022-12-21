$3.29M in average volume shows that Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is heading in the right direction

On December 20, 2022, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) opened at $206.46, lower -0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $207.02 and dropped to $203.673 before settling in for the closing price of $206.39. Price fluctuations for UNP have ranged from $183.70 to $278.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 1.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.40% at the time writing. With a float of $612.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $620.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 30582 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.22, operating margin of +42.83, and the pretax margin is +38.88.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 259,799. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,380 shares at a rate of $188.26, taking the stock ownership to the 1,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s EVP MARKETING & SALES sold 4,018 for $250.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,004,500. This insider now owns 41,177 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.06) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +29.92 while generating a return on equity of 41.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.27% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.19 million, its volume of 3.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.83.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 37.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $205.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $222.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $207.06 in the near term. At $208.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $210.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $203.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $202.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $200.37.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

There are currently 614,801K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 127.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,804 M according to its annual income of 6,523 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,566 M and its income totaled 1,895 M.