$784.79K in average volume shows that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) stock priced at $11.61, up 5.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.425 and dropped to $11.50 before settling in for the closing price of $11.66. SLCA’s price has ranged from $8.72 to $21.54 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 14.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.50%. With a float of $74.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1863 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.39, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is -3.36.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 183,897. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,089 shares at a rate of $11.43, taking the stock ownership to the 81,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 35,879 for $14.44, making the entire transaction worth $518,093. This insider now owns 200,197 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.06 while generating a return on equity of -5.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Looking closely at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 35.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.37. However, in the short run, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.65. Second resistance stands at $13.00. The third major resistance level sits at $13.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.80.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 971.33 million, the company has a total of 75,709K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,104 M while annual income is -33,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 418,810 K while its latest quarter income was 32,070 K.