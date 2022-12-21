A look at Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) on December 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.61, soaring 0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.97 and dropped to $24.57 before settling in for the closing price of $24.76. Within the past 52 weeks, CUZ’s price has moved between $21.72 and $42.41.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.10%. With a float of $150.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.44 million.

The firm has a total of 294 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cousins Properties Incorporated, CUZ], we can find that recorded value of 1.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 33.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.19. The third major resistance level sits at $25.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.21.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.85 billion based on 151,434K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 755,070 K and income totals 278,590 K. The company made 195,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 80,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.