A look at H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

December 20, 2022, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) trading session started at the price of $40.69, that was 0.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.0215 and dropped to $40.5204 before settling in for the closing price of $41.55. A 52-week range for HTHT has been $21.84 – $45.70.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.10%. With a float of $36.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.78 million.

The firm has a total of 24384 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward H World Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of H World Group Limited is 56.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.60%.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by -$0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.05% during the next five years compared to -15.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what H World Group Limited (HTHT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 833.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [H World Group Limited, HTHT], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) raw stochastic average was set at 86.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.87. The third major resistance level sits at $43.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.21.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Key Stats

There are 321,819K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.58 billion. As of now, sales total 2,006 M while income totals -73,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 575,000 K while its last quarter net income were -101,000 K.