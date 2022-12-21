A major move is in the offing as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) market cap hits 9.51 billion

On December 20, 2022, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) opened at $17.975, higher 2.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.39 and dropped to $17.97 before settling in for the closing price of $17.98. Price fluctuations for ARCC have ranged from $16.51 to $22.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.00% at the time writing. With a float of $509.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $517.46 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.72, operating margin of +95.60, and the pretax margin is +76.33.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 47,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $19.04, taking the stock ownership to the 54,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Director bought 9,000 for $19.77, making the entire transaction worth $177,930. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +74.94 while generating a return on equity of 19.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Looking closely at Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 43.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.41. However, in the short run, Ares Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.52. Second resistance stands at $18.67. The third major resistance level sits at $18.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.68.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

There are currently 508,259K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,820 M according to its annual income of 1,567 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 537,000 K and its income totaled 104,000 K.