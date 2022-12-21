A major move is in the offing as The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) market cap hits 3.82 billion

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) stock priced at $37.04, up 1.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.12 and dropped to $36.45 before settling in for the closing price of $37.23. SMPL’s price has ranged from $29.21 to $45.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 157.10%. With a float of $97.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.14 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.65, operating margin of +17.40, and the pretax margin is +12.88.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of The Simply Good Foods Company is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 222,001. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer Quest of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $44.40, taking the stock ownership to the 21,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s CEO and President sold 100,000 for $44.69, making the entire transaction worth $4,468,850. This insider now owns 45,555 shares in total.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.29 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 157.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.57% during the next five years compared to 108.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Simply Good Foods Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Simply Good Foods Company, SMPL], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, The Simply Good Foods Company’s (SMPL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.10. The third major resistance level sits at $40.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.07.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.82 billion, the company has a total of 101,856K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,169 M while annual income is 108,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 274,160 K while its latest quarter income was 30,130 K.