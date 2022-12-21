A major move is in the offing as Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) market cap hits 2.05 billion

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) stock priced at $13.26, down -0.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.335 and dropped to $13.04 before settling in for the closing price of $13.27. TROX’s price has ranged from $11.09 to $25.95 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 22.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.90%. With a float of $114.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of +15.16, and the pretax margin is +10.46.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Tronox Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 47,560. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $11.89, taking the stock ownership to the 193,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s SVP and CFO bought 5,000 for $11.88, making the entire transaction worth $59,375. This insider now owns 334,326 shares in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.00 while generating a return on equity of 15.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.42% during the next five years compared to 28.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tronox Holdings plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 136.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Looking closely at Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) raw stochastic average was set at 38.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.84. However, in the short run, Tronox Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.32. Second resistance stands at $13.48. The third major resistance level sits at $13.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.73.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.05 billion, the company has a total of 154,465K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,572 M while annual income is 286,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 895,000 K while its latest quarter income was 121,000 K.