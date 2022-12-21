Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) volume exceeds 0.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $22.50, down -0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.21 and dropped to $22.02 before settling in for the closing price of $22.59. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has traded in a range of $6.71-$28.00.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 21.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 493.80%. With a float of $25.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 91 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 93,832. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,474 shares at a rate of $27.01, taking the stock ownership to the 9,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 1,901 for $27.00, making the entire transaction worth $51,327. This insider now owns 12,651 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2022, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 130.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

The latest stats from [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was inferior to 1.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.77. The third major resistance level sits at $24.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.75.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 613.12 million has total of 27,495K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,830 K in contrast with the sum of 9,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,670 K and last quarter income was 590 K.