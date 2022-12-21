AEye Inc. (LIDR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -18.70% last month.

December 19, 2022, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) trading session started at the price of $0.8056, that was -12.67% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8296 and dropped to $0.6893 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. A 52-week range for LIDR has been $0.67 – $6.33.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -144.80%. With a float of $139.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 100 workers is very important to gauge.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AEye Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 794. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 28,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $3,035. This insider now owns 27,514 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AEye Inc. (LIDR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

The latest stats from [AEye Inc., LIDR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.73 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8887, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6995. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8766. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9236. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6430, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5960. The third support level lies at $0.5027 if the price breaches the second support level.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

There are 161,059K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 111.54 million. As of now, sales total 3,010 K while income totals -65,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 770 K while its last quarter net income were -23,620 K.