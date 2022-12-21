American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) with a beta value of 1.19 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

December 20, 2022, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) trading session started at the price of $0.175, that was -11.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.175 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. A 52-week range for AREB has been $0.16 – $7.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.10%. With a float of $16.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.93 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Rebel Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 3.35%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Looking closely at American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2592, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7672. However, in the short run, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1701. Second resistance stands at $0.1800. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1851. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1551, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1401.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are 5,251K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.79 million. As of now, sales total 990 K while income totals -6,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,100 K while its last quarter net income were -2,150 K.