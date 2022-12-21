ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) average volume reaches $1.39M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) on December 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $562.24, plunging -0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $568.955 and dropped to $561.15 before settling in for the closing price of $568.61. Within the past 52 weeks, ASML’s price has moved between $363.15 and $817.30.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 22.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 69.10%. With a float of $399.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34720 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.86, operating margin of +35.12, and the pretax margin is +36.03.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.01) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +31.61 while generating a return on equity of 49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 31.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.81, a number that is poised to hit 4.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Looking closely at ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 19.10.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 71.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $529.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $537.64. However, in the short run, ASML Holding N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $567.69. Second resistance stands at $572.23. The third major resistance level sits at $575.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $559.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $556.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $552.08.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 232.88 billion based on 409,777K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,019 M and income totals 6,960 M. The company made 5,820 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,714 M in sales during its previous quarter.