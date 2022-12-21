Search
Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.8 million

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) stock priced at $47.21, down -4.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.23 and dropped to $44.745 before settling in for the closing price of $47.26. CZR’s price has ranged from $31.31 to $97.39 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 60.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 64.90%. With a float of $213.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.68, operating margin of +17.83, and the pretax margin is -13.26.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Caesars Entertainment Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,118,572. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $44.74, taking the stock ownership to the 96,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,100 for $38.39, making the entire transaction worth $42,229. This insider now owns 5,800 shares in total.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.57 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.33 while generating a return on equity of -20.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.50% during the next five years compared to -61.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR)

Looking closely at Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.46.

During the past 100 days, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s (CZR) raw stochastic average was set at 56.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.81. However, in the short run, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.60. Second resistance stands at $48.16. The third major resistance level sits at $49.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.63.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.87 billion, the company has a total of 214,566K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,570 M while annual income is -1,019 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,887 M while its latest quarter income was 52,000 K.

Newsletter

 

