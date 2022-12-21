Can Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (AIMC) drop of -0.74% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $59.34, down -0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.49 and dropped to $59.18 before settling in for the closing price of $59.26. Over the past 52 weeks, AIMC has traded in a range of $32.18-$60.44.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 21.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 207.30%. With a float of $64.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.10 million.

In an organization with 9600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.55, operating margin of +12.78, and the pretax margin is +0.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.38%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.84) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 1.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 207.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (AIMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was better than the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (AIMC) raw stochastic average was set at 95.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.77. However, in the short run, Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.41. Second resistance stands at $59.61. The third major resistance level sits at $59.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.99. The third support level lies at $58.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.87 billion has total of 65,174K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,900 M in contrast with the sum of 27,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 466,300 K and last quarter income was 33,600 K.