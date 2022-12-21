Can Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) drop of -2.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On December 20, 2022, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) opened at $27.72, higher 0.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.31 and dropped to $27.25 before settling in for the closing price of $27.72. Price fluctuations for CCRN have ranged from $15.26 to $40.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 15.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.70% at the time writing. With a float of $35.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.10 million.

In an organization with 8679 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.78, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 38,556. In this transaction VP, Corporate Treasurer of this company sold 1,071 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 14,901 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $447,030. This insider now owns 155,896 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.35) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 74.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was better than the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.28. However, in the short run, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.30. Second resistance stands at $28.84. The third major resistance level sits at $29.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.72. The third support level lies at $26.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

There are currently 37,295K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,677 M according to its annual income of 132,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 636,100 K and its income totaled 34,790 K.