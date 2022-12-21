Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) plunged -0.31 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) on December 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $41.36, plunging -0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.64 and dropped to $41.24 before settling in for the closing price of $41.50. Within the past 52 weeks, CARR’s price has moved between $33.10 and $54.64.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.00%. With a float of $835.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $839.60 million.

In an organization with 58000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.15, operating margin of +12.07, and the pretax margin is +11.64.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,718,919. In this transaction President, Fire & Security of this company sold 39,475 shares at a rate of $43.54, taking the stock ownership to the 39,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s President, Fire & Security sold 102,552 for $43.57, making the entire transaction worth $4,468,522. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.07 while generating a return on equity of 25.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 28.34% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 68.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.23. However, in the short run, Carrier Global Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.59. Second resistance stands at $41.82. The third major resistance level sits at $41.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.79.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.18 billion based on 836,261K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,613 M and income totals 1,664 M. The company made 5,451 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,312 M in sales during its previous quarter.