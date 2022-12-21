Search
Steve Mayer
DQ (Daqo New Energy Corp.) dropped -1.43 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $44.12, down -1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.17 and dropped to $44.10 before settling in for the closing price of $44.90. Over the past 52 weeks, DQ has traded in a range of $32.20-$77.18.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 53.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 465.90%. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2399 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.36, operating margin of +62.59, and the pretax margin is +61.65.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $6.87) by -$2.69. This company achieved a net margin of +44.61 while generating a return on equity of 51.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 465.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.23, a number that is poised to hit 7.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Looking closely at Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.77.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 9.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.78. However, in the short run, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.92. Second resistance stands at $45.58. The third major resistance level sits at $45.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.78.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.40 billion has total of 74,507K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,679 M in contrast with the sum of 748,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,220 M and last quarter income was 323,410 K.

