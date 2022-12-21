Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) volume exceeds 1.17 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) stock priced at $3.06. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.195 and dropped to $3.02 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. KODK’s price has ranged from $3.02 to $7.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -6.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.80%. With a float of $55.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.26, operating margin of -4.00, and the pretax margin is +2.43.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 29.70%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 48,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.48, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $6.42, making the entire transaction worth $64,200. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +2.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Eastman Kodak Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 1.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.18 in the near term. At $3.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.83.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 240.55 million, the company has a total of 79,102K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,150 M while annual income is 24,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 289,000 K while its latest quarter income was 2,000 K.