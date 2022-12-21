First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) last year’s performance of -25.08% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

December 20, 2022, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) trading session started at the price of $47.94, that was -0.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.215 and dropped to $47.565 before settling in for the closing price of $48.17. A 52-week range for FR has been $42.91 – $66.74.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 36.30%. With a float of $131.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.09 million.

The firm has a total of 162 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.94, operating margin of +37.67, and the pretax margin is +59.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.27) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +56.83 while generating a return on equity of 13.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., FR], we can find that recorded value of 1.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s (FR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.48. The third major resistance level sits at $48.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Key Stats

There are 132,135K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.39 billion. As of now, sales total 476,290 K while income totals 271,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 139,750 K while its last quarter net income were 123,890 K.