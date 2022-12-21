Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) average volume reaches $1.18M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

December 20, 2022, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) trading session started at the price of $0.57, that was -3.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5784 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. A 52-week range for GNUS has been $0.51 – $1.24.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 55.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.90%. With a float of $295.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.28 million.

The firm has a total of 67 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Brands International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 3,674. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.73, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Director bought 5,460 for $0.69, making the entire transaction worth $3,767. This insider now owns 49,273 shares in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6642, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7433. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5689. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5879. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5973. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5405, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5311. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5121.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

There are 316,730K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 172.00 million. As of now, sales total 7,870 K while income totals -126,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,680 K while its last quarter net income were -11,220 K.