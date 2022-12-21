Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) posted a -6.67% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) stock priced at $6.46, down -0.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.535 and dropped to $6.36 before settling in for the closing price of $6.49. GLDD’s price has ranged from $6.40 to $16.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.70%. With a float of $64.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.11 million.

The firm has a total of 413 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 96,540. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,003,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 17,700 for $14.12, making the entire transaction worth $249,938. This insider now owns 245,866 shares in total.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to 142.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, GLDD], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (GLDD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.62. The third major resistance level sits at $6.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.18.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 428.71 million, the company has a total of 66,170K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 726,150 K while annual income is 49,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 158,350 K while its latest quarter income was -9,910 K.