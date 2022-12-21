Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) volume exceeds 0.86 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) on December 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.04, soaring 7.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.735 and dropped to $7.94 before settling in for the closing price of $7.96. Within the past 52 weeks, GGAL’s price has moved between $5.75 and $10.90.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 57.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.90%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.47 million.

In an organization with 9275 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 53.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.95 while generating a return on equity of 13.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 57.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.35. However, in the short run, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.89. Second resistance stands at $9.21. The third major resistance level sits at $9.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.30.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.99 billion based on 147,469K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,111 M and income totals 326,490 K. The company made 1,028 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 82,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.