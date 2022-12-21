Guess’ Inc. (GES) plunged -0.81 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $19.72, down -0.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.90 and dropped to $19.42 before settling in for the closing price of $19.80. Over the past 52 weeks, GES has traded in a range of $14.27-$24.87.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 302.70%. With a float of $28.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.99, operating margin of +11.96, and the pretax margin is +9.79.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Guess’ Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 166,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $16.60, taking the stock ownership to the 199,552 shares.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 29.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 302.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.40% during the next five years compared to 57.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guess’ Inc.’s (GES) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guess’ Inc. (GES)

The latest stats from [Guess’ Inc., GES] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was superior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Guess’ Inc.’s (GES) raw stochastic average was set at 67.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.13. The third major resistance level sits at $20.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.93.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.08 billion has total of 54,448K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,592 M in contrast with the sum of 171,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 633,400 K and last quarter income was 21,840 K.