Hill International Inc. (HIL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.73 million

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) on December 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.33, soaring 0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.36 and dropped to $3.33 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. Within the past 52 weeks, HIL’s price has moved between $1.18 and $3.39.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.30%. With a float of $44.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.07 million.

The firm has a total of 2578 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.75, operating margin of +2.67, and the pretax margin is +0.99.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hill International Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.13 while generating a return on equity of -4.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Hill International Inc. (HIL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of Hill International Inc. (HIL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hill International Inc., HIL], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Hill International Inc.’s (HIL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.37. The third major resistance level sits at $3.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.30.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 190.68 million based on 57,331K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 377,440 K and income totals -4,270 K. The company made 109,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -690 K in sales during its previous quarter.