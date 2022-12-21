Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) volume exceeds 1.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) on December 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.80, plunging -3.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.8397 and dropped to $6.52 before settling in for the closing price of $6.89. Within the past 52 weeks, HIMX’s price has moved between $4.81 and $16.50.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 14.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 819.10%. With a float of $121.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2083 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.41, operating margin of +35.23, and the pretax margin is +35.29.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 64.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

The latest stats from [Himax Technologies Inc., HIMX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.04 million was inferior to 2.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 62.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.99. The third major resistance level sits at $7.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.17.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.17 billion based on 174,299K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,547 M and income totals 436,900 K. The company made 213,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.