Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.09 million

On December 20, 2022, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) opened at $23.45, lower -0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.63 and dropped to $23.43 before settling in for the closing price of $23.49. Price fluctuations for HMC have ranged from $21.43 to $32.15 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.69 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.71 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 204035 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of +5.99, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Looking closely at Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.02. However, in the short run, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.58. Second resistance stands at $23.70. The third major resistance level sits at $23.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.18.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,710,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 129,519 M according to its annual income of 6,293 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,641 M and its income totaled 1,363 M.