Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) 20 Days SMA touches -11.18%: The odds favor the bear

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) on December 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $47.01, soaring 0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.35 and dropped to $46.55 before settling in for the closing price of $46.86. Within the past 52 weeks, IMO’s price has moved between $31.71 and $58.99.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 193.80%. With a float of $132.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.30 million.

The firm has a total of 5400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.47, operating margin of +9.27, and the pretax margin is +9.23.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Imperial Oil Limited is 78.05%, while institutional ownership is 22.29%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.31) by $1.32. This company achieved a net margin of +6.97 while generating a return on equity of 11.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 193.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 28.79% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.14, a number that is poised to hit 2.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Imperial Oil Limited, IMO], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Oil Limited’s (IMO) raw stochastic average was set at 36.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.77. The third major resistance level sits at $48.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.77.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.41 billion based on 584,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,993 M and income totals 1,978 M. The company made 11,665 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,556 M in sales during its previous quarter.

