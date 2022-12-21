Investors finally get a glimpse of Sysco Corporation (SYY) volume hitting the figure of 1.88 million.

On December 20, 2022, Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) opened at $77.86, higher 0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.68 and dropped to $77.45 before settling in for the closing price of $77.91. Price fluctuations for SYY have ranged from $69.83 to $91.53 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 4.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 159.00% at the time writing. With a float of $506.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 71000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.80, operating margin of +3.54, and the pretax margin is +2.54.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sysco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 1,020,000. In this transaction EVP of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 40,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s President and CEO sold 75,019 for $81.22, making the entire transaction worth $6,093,043. This insider now owns 303,643 shares in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.98 while generating a return on equity of 92.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 159.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.40% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sysco Corporation (SYY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 252.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) raw stochastic average was set at 45.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $78.82 in the near term. At $79.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.91. The third support level lies at $76.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Key Stats

There are currently 506,768K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 68,636 M according to its annual income of 1,359 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,127 M and its income totaled 465,570 K.