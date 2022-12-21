Search
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) performance last week, which was -8.85%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $7.47, down -0.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.505 and dropped to $7.345 before settling in for the closing price of $7.48. Over the past 52 weeks, AIV has traded in a range of $5.21-$9.77.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -29.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.50%. With a float of $138.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 62 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of -5.38, and the pretax margin is -10.92.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 8.45%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 13,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,145 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,145 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -3.48 while generating a return on equity of -1.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

The latest stats from [Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was inferior to 1.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 28.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.58. The third major resistance level sits at $7.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.26. The third support level lies at $7.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.16 billion has total of 151,632K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 169,840 K in contrast with the sum of -5,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,680 K and last quarter income was 29,470 K.

Newsletter

 

