Investors must take note of SBA Communications Corporation’s (SBAC) performance last week, which was -7.67%.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $273.83, up 0.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $280.35 and dropped to $272.6616 before settling in for the closing price of $277.46. Over the past 52 weeks, SBAC has traded in a range of $236.20-$391.15.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 906.10%. With a float of $106.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1596 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.07, operating margin of +36.50, and the pretax margin is +10.94.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of SBA Communications Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 2,919,750. In this transaction EVP – Operations of this company sold 8,213 shares at a rate of $355.50, taking the stock ownership to the 23,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EVP – Site Leasing sold 16,464 for $350.38, making the entire transaction worth $5,768,721. This insider now owns 21,785 shares in total.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +10.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 906.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.43% during the next five years compared to 28.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SBA Communications Corporation’s (SBAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.30.

During the past 100 days, SBA Communications Corporation’s (SBAC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $278.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $315.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $281.59 in the near term. At $284.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $289.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $273.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $269.44. The third support level lies at $266.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.95 billion has total of 107,966K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,309 M in contrast with the sum of 237,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 675,580 K and last quarter income was 100,010 K.