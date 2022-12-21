Last month’s performance of -0.62% for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is certainly impressive

On December 20, 2022, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) opened at $72.20, higher 4.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.35 and dropped to $72.20 before settling in for the closing price of $73.26. Price fluctuations for SPOT have ranged from $69.29 to $247.20 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 26.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 94.30% at the time writing. With a float of $140.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.08 million.

In an organization with 6617 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.18%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.84) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.11, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.25 million. That was better than the volume of 2.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.91.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.54. However, in the short run, Spotify Technology S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.51. Second resistance stands at $80.50. The third major resistance level sits at $83.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.20. The third support level lies at $68.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

There are currently 192,152K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,438 M according to its annual income of -40,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,058 M and its income totaled -167,200 K.