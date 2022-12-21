Last month’s performance of -28.96% for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is certainly impressive

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $0.8245, down -2.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8599 and dropped to $0.7901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. Over the past 52 weeks, PHUN has traded in a range of $0.82-$3.87.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.50%. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 120 employees.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 18,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 188,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 259,722 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $239,394. This insider now owns 803,713 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1189, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5279. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8498 in the near term. At $0.8897, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9196. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7501. The third support level lies at $0.7102 if the price breaches the second support level.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 85.13 million has total of 102,628K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,640 K in contrast with the sum of -53,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,760 K and last quarter income was -8,020 K.